Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Takes loss in short outing
Tanaka (11-9) went three innings and gave up two runs on five hits and one walk along with two strikeouts as he got hit with the loss Sunday against the Rangers.
Tanaka entered the game in the second inning after Chad Green opened the game in the first. The Yankees already had their spot in the playoffs locked up and so this game was used as more of a warmup for Tanaka so wouldn't get rusty at all before his next start in the ALDS. Tanaka has had an up-and-down second half of the season but always possesses the capabilities to mow down opposing lineups. He is expected to be handed the ball in game three of the divisional series against Minnesota, a team that the right-hander has yet to face this season.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Working behind opener Sunday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Set for abbreviated outing Sunday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Cruises to 11th win•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Moved up a day•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Struggles again Friday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Yields four runs in four innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...