Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Takes loss in short outing

Tanaka (11-9) went three innings and gave up two runs on five hits and one walk along with two strikeouts as he got hit with the loss Sunday against the Rangers.

Tanaka entered the game in the second inning after Chad Green opened the game in the first. The Yankees already had their spot in the playoffs locked up and so this game was used as more of a warmup for Tanaka so wouldn't get rusty at all before his next start in the ALDS. Tanaka has had an up-and-down second half of the season but always possesses the capabilities to mow down opposing lineups. He is expected to be handed the ball in game three of the divisional series against Minnesota, a team that the right-hander has yet to face this season.