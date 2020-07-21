Tanaka (concussion) threw 20 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Tanaka continues to make progress after being diagnosed with a concussion back on July 4, but it's already been reported that he'll miss at least one turn in the rotation. The fact that he only threw one inning in Tuesday's simulated game indicates that he's still quite far from being ready to handle a starter's workload, so even when he does eventually make his season debut, he'll likely be on a pitch count. He's expected to throw up to 40 pitches Sunday, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports, which would leave him set to throw somewhere in the range of 55 or 60 pitches if called upon to face the Red Sox on July 31.
