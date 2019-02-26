Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Throws simulated game after rainout

Tanaka threw two simulated innings Tuesday after his scheduled start against the Phillies was rained out, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Tanaka won't get into a Grapefruit League game until March 3, but he was still able to get his work in. The missed game should have no effect on his preparation for the upcoming season.

