Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Tosses another bullpen session

Tanaka (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Tuesday without issue, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Tuesday's bullpen session was the second for Tanaka, and with him not encountering any setbacks, manager Aaron Boone declared him ready for game action again. He is not ready to pitch for the big club just yet, but he is expected to either throw a simulated game or make a rehab start his next time out.

More News
Our Latest Stories