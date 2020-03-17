Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Tosses bullpen session Sunday

Tanaka threw in the bullpen Sunday in order to keep his arm in shape, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Like most players who had already started ramping up their activity before play was suspended, Tanaka is faced with the dilemma of maintaining a training schedule while having no set date for the start of the regular season. With Monday's announcement that Opening Day will not take place for at least eight weeks and a corresponding recommendation by commissioner Rob Manfred to shut down all facilities (per Bob Nightengale of USA Today), it remains to be seen how Tanaka and other players will adjust their workouts.