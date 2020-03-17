Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Tosses bullpen session Sunday
Tanaka threw in the bullpen Sunday in order to keep his arm in shape, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Like most players who had already started ramping up their activity before play was suspended, Tanaka is faced with the dilemma of maintaining a training schedule while having no set date for the start of the regular season. With Monday's announcement that Opening Day will not take place for at least eight weeks and a corresponding recommendation by commissioner Rob Manfred to shut down all facilities (per Bob Nightengale of USA Today), it remains to be seen how Tanaka and other players will adjust their workouts.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Continues dominant spring•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Dominant in Grapefruit League start•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Working on cutter•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: No spring training restrictions•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Undergoes surgery•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Goes five innings in Game 4 loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 141-150
Miss out on starting pitching earlier? There still are some solid options available here.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 131-140
You don't want a risky pick to blow up in your face, but when you get to this point in the...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 121-130
As we get deeper into the draft, you're going to have to take more risks, and 123 through 130...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 111-120
The middle rounds are where it might be the right time to get your top closer. This group includes...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 101-110
The middle rounds are where so many Fantasy leagues are won, and here are 10 of those top options.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...