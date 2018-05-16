Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Tosses five innings in suspended game

Tanaka (4-2) allowed three runs on four hits across five innings during Tuesday's suspended game against the Nationals. He struck out two and walked none.

The game was suspended after the top of the sixth inning until Wednesday due to weather, but Tanaka wouldn't have factored in the decision regardless after being pulled for a pinch hitter with the game tied at three. The 29-year-old certainly didn't look his best Tuesday, but allowed only four baserunners and threw 72 pitches. Tanaka has a 4.73 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 47 strikeouts over 51.1 innings, and is next slated to start at Kansas City on Sunday.