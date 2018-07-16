Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Tosses quality outing
Tanaka allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while fanning five across 6.1 innings as he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Indians.
Tanaka gave up a two-run lead in the fourth inning after surrendering a home run to Edwin Encarnacion. The Indians would go on to win the series finale 5-2. Despite three straight solid performances (six runs allowed over 15.2 innings) Tanaka doesn't have a win to show for it. He'll hope to receive more run support in the second half, as he heads into the All-Star break with a 4.54 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 83 strikeouts over 83.1 innings.
