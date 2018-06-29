Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Tosses sim game
Tanaka (hamstring) threw a 48-pitch simulated game Friday, Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports.
Tanaka wound up pitching a three-inning simulated game instead of embarking on a rehab assignment, but it's expected that he'll head out for a minor-league start at some point next week. The right-hander confirmed that everything went well during Friday's session which marked his third time throwing since landing on the disabled list a few weeks ago.
