Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Tosses six shutout innings, fans eight

Tanaka (12-5) threw six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out eight as he notched the win Friday against Toronto.

Tanaka sailed through the first six innings on 90 pitches (64 strikes). He received plenty of run support, exiting the ballgame with a nine-run lead. The 29-year-old has surrendered just one run over his previous three outings, striking out 24 through 21 frames. Tanaka's next start lines up for Thursday versus Boston.