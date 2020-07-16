Manager Aaron Boone said he would be a "little surprised" if Tanaka (concussion) pitched his first turn through the rotation, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

Tanaka took the mound Thursday for the first time since suffering a concussion earlier in the month, and while everything reportedly went well, it still sounds like the right-hander is trending towards missing at least one start as he works his way back. He's tentatively scheduled to throw another bullpen session Sunday before potentially progressing to live BP early next week.