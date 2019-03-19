Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Whiffs seven

Tanaka allowed two hits and one earned run while walking two and striking out seven across five innings Monday against the Braves.

Tanaka's one earned run was the result of a Nick Markakis home run, but the veteran right-hander looked sharp otherwise. This outing marked Tanaka's longest start of the spring. He looks ready for regular season action, racking up 20 strikeouts and walking only three across 15 innings of total work this spring.