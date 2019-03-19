Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Whiffs seven
Tanaka allowed two hits and one earned run while walking two and striking out seven across five innings Monday against the Braves.
Tanaka's one earned run was the result of a Nick Markakis home run, but the veteran right-hander looked sharp otherwise. This outing marked Tanaka's longest start of the spring. He looks ready for regular season action, racking up 20 strikeouts and walking only three across 15 innings of total work this spring.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Likely to start Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Throws simulated game after rainout•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Making first spring start•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Will start Game 2 of ALDS•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Early exit in loss to Rays•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Surrenders five earned•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...
-
SP Strategy: Draft Dodgers
Want to build an elite pitching staff? You may not have to look far or wide to find it
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....
-
Spring risers and fallers
Spring risers and fallers? Cody Bellinger, Trea Turner, Gleyber Torres, Ryan McMahon? Scott...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...