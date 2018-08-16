Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Whiffs six in losing effort

Tanaka (9-4) threw six innings Thursday, allowing two runs on nine hits in the 3-1 loss to the Rays. He struck out six batters and took the loss.

Taking the loss was a tough break for Tanaka, but it was nice to see him bounce back from his rough start against Texas last time out. The 6-foot-3 righty got in some trouble in the first inning, allowing a pair of RBI doubles before settling in for five straight scoreless frames. He now owns a 4.03 ERA and a 117:29 K:BB in 114 innings. Tanaka will look to break his two-start losing streak in Miami on Wednesday.