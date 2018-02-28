Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Will make spring debut Friday
Tanaka is slated to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday against the Braves, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Tanaka's delayed entrance into the Yankees' pitching schedule this spring isn't due to any concern over injury; rather, the organization is simply using the early slate of exhibition games largely to evaluate its lesser established, fringier options for the Opening Day roster. The 29-year-old has remained on a normal throwing schedule this spring and will likely focus on tightening up his command following a season in which he served up 35 home runs -- tied for the fourth-most in the majors -- and finished with a 4.74 ERA, which was more than a full run worse than any of his marks in his previous three big-league campaigns.
