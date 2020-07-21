Tanaka (concussion) is slated to throw a simulated game Tuesday and will follow that with another sim game July 26 before potentially returning to the rotation, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com reports.

Tanaka has progressed well since being struck in the head with a line drive July 4, and Tuesday will mark his first opportunity to face live hitters since the frightening incident. However, the Yankees want Tanaka to pitch at least two simulated games and get into the rhythm of a five-day routine before allowing him to pitch in a regular-season contest, so the right-hander will miss at least his first turn in the rotation. If all goes well in the sim games, Tanaka could make his regular season debut as soon as July 31 versus Boston.