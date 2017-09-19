Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Will not start Wednesday
Tanaka will not start Wednesday as scheduled, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
It's not immediately clear why the Yankees decided to push Tanaka back, but they will give Luis Severino the ball Wednesday instead. The Yankees have not confirmed when Tanaka's next start will come, but with a day off Thursday, his next opportunity to take the ball will be Friday.
