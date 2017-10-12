Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Will start Game 1 on Friday

Tanaka will take the mound for Game 1 of the ALCS in Houston on Friday.

Following his phenomenal start against the Indians in Game 2 of the ALDS, manager Joe Girardi will call upon Tanaka for the opening contest against Dallas Keuchel and the Astros. This likely sets up Tanaka for Game 5 on Wednesday, although he could potentially take the mound Tuesday for Game 4 if the Yankees' backs are up against the wall. With the way CC Sabathia is pitching, and with Luis Severino and Sonny Gray also in the rotation, it's unlikely that Girardi would throw him again before Wednesday's game, assuming that the series lasts longer than the minimum four games. It's worth noting that during Tanaka's lone start against Houston this season, he gave up eight earned runs off seven hits and a walk over 1.2 innings in mid-May.