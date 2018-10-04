Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Will start Game 2 of ALDS

Tanaka has been confirmed as Saturday's starting pitcher against Boston in Game 2 of the ALDS, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

With J.A. Happ getting the nod in Game 1, Tanaka will toe the rubber in Boston on Saturday. He's coming off a rough couple of outings to end the 2018 regular season (eight runs allowed over eight innings) and figures to have his hands full against an elite Red Sox starting nine.

