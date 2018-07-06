Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Will start Tuesday in Baltimore
Tanaka (hamstring) will start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Tanaka tentatively lined up to start one half of the doubleheader in Baltimore on Monday, but will instead take the ball for the Yankees on Tuesday. CC Sabathia will start Game 1 with the starter for Game 2 not yet determined.
