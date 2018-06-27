Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Will throw Friday

Manager Aaron Boone said Tanaka (hamstring) will either throw a simulated game or head out on a rehab assignment in the minors Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Tanaka was able to toss a bullpen session Tuesday, which marked his second appearance on the mound since landing on the DL on June 9. Though a rehab assignment would signal that Tanaka's return is a little bit closer, either option is another positive step in his development and signals that he's recovering just fine. At this pace, he should be back in the Yankees' rotation before the All-Star Game.