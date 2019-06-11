Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Wins fourth game

Tanaka (4-5) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and no walks over 6.2 innings while recording the win over the Mets in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday. He struck out seven.

Tanaka ran into trouble in the third inning as he allowed a run on a Juan Lagares infield single and a three-run homer to Jeff McNeil. He steadied after that, permitting just one more tally on a sixth inning Amed Rosario RBI single and pitching into the seventh. The right-hander has a 3.58 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP this season, and his next scheduled start is Sunday on the road against the White Sox.