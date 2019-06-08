Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Won't start Sunday
Tanaka was placed on the paternity list Saturday.
This means he will miss his scheduled start Sunday and will likely start a game early next week instead. It is unclear if he will start Monday or Tuesday against the Mets. If he starts Monday, he would get two starts next week.
