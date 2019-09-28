Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Working behind opener Sunday
Tanaka is expected to follow an opener Sunday at Texas as he makes an abbreviated outing, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Tanaka will pitch as scheduled in the season finale, but he'll be on an undisclosed workload restriction with the Yankees preparing for the ALDS next weekend. The right-hander has endured a tough second half with a 5.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 57:14 K:BB over 74 innings but will look to end on a positive note.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Set for abbreviated outing Sunday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Cruises to 11th win•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Moved up a day•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Struggles again Friday•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Yields four runs in four innings•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Saddled with loss in quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...