Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Working behind opener Sunday

Tanaka is expected to follow an opener Sunday at Texas as he makes an abbreviated outing, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Tanaka will pitch as scheduled in the season finale, but he'll be on an undisclosed workload restriction with the Yankees preparing for the ALDS next weekend. The right-hander has endured a tough second half with a 5.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 57:14 K:BB over 74 innings but will look to end on a positive note.