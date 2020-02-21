Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Working on cutter
Tanaka has been refining his cutter under the tutelage of Andy Pettitte, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.
Per Statcast, Tanaka threw his cutter only 1.6 percent of the time last season. Adding the pitch to his arsenal more frequently could help balance an inevitable loss of velocity as the 31-year-old ages. In 2019, Tanaka registered career-low average speeds on both his slider and four-seamer.
