Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Works five innings in rehab start
Tanaka (hamstring) gave up two runs on three hits and no walks and struck out four over five innings in his rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Tanaka threw 49 of his 69 pitches for strikes and was generally sharp on the night with the exception of the first inning, when he served up a two-run home run. He retired the final 12 batters he faced and met his goal of building to a 70-pitch workload, setting him up for a return from the disabled list next week. He tentatively lines up to make his next start for one half of the Yankees' doubleheader Monday against the Orioles.
