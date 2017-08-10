Play

Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Yanked after four innings Wednesday

Tanaka worked four innings Wednesday, striking out two while allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and five walks in a win over the Blue Jays.

Tanaka struggled mightily with control in this one, as the five free passes were the most he's issued this season, and manager Joe Girardi had seen enough after a leadoff home run and walk opened up the fifth inning. He'll look to get back on track his next time out, currently slated to come Monday in a subway series matchup against the Mets.

