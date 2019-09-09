Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Yields four runs in four innings
Tanaka did not factor into the decision against Boston on Sunday, hurling four innings and giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out two. He did not walk a batter.
Tanaka gave up a pair of singles but held the Red Sox scoreless through the first two innings. The third and fourth frames did not go as smoothly, however, as he allowed three hits and two runs in each inning. Tanaka was then replaced at the start of the fifth after tossing 80 pitches -- his lowest pitch count since he threw 79 against Toronto on July 14. The 30-year-old will carry a 4.53 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 135:39 K:BB through 167 innings into his next start, on the road against the Blue Jays on Friday.
More News
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Saddled with loss in quality start•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Dominates Mariners for 10th win•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Surrenders five runs in loss•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Strikes out only two in win•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Cruises to eighth victory•
-
Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Start moved to Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 25 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...