Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Yields four runs in four innings

Tanaka did not factor into the decision against Boston on Sunday, hurling four innings and giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out two. He did not walk a batter.

Tanaka gave up a pair of singles but held the Red Sox scoreless through the first two innings. The third and fourth frames did not go as smoothly, however, as he allowed three hits and two runs in each inning. Tanaka was then replaced at the start of the fifth after tossing 80 pitches -- his lowest pitch count since he threw 79 against Toronto on July 14. The 30-year-old will carry a 4.53 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 135:39 K:BB through 167 innings into his next start, on the road against the Blue Jays on Friday.