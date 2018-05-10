Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka: Yields two homers in no-decision

Tanaka allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings in Wednesday's win over the Red Sox. He did not factor into the decision.

Tanaka wasn't particularly sharp, setting or tying season-worst marks with the eight hits, two home runs, and just three strikeouts. He still handed the game over to the bullpen in line for the win, as he continues to benefit from pitching in front of the highest-scoring offense in the league with a 4-2 record despite a 4.66 ERA. Next on tap is an interleague start Tuesday at Washington.