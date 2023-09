The Yankees optioned Bowman to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Bowman allowed three earned runs over one inning of relief as the Yankees fell 5-0 in the first half of Thursday's doubleheader against the Red Sox. Luke Weaver, claimed off waivers from the Mariners on Tuesday, will officially join New York's active roster ahead of the nightcap in Boston.