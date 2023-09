The Yankees recalled Bowman from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Bowman is up in the majors for the first time since 2019 after pitching to a 3.86 ERA and 55:29 K:BB across 56 innings this summer at the Triple-A level. The 32-year-old right-hander figures to operate in a middle relief role for New York.