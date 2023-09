The Yankees recalled Bowman from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Bowman had been optioned back to Triple-A on Sept. 14, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the Yankees ahead of their series finale versus the Diamondbacks after fellow reliever Tommy Kahnle (shoulder) was moved to the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Assuming Bowman sticks with the Yankees throughout the final week of the regular season, he'll likely be relegated to a middle-relief role.