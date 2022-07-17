Carpenter went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk, three total runs and seven total RBI in Saturday's 14-1 rout over the Red Sox.

Boston took an early 1-0 lead, but Carpenter erased that with his three-run shot to right field in the first inning. The veteran connected on another three-run shot in the fifth, and he closed his ledger by drawing a bases-loaded walk in the eighth. It's been a remarkable resurgence for Carpenter this season -- he's slashing an incredible .360/.473/.933 with 13 homers, 31 RBI and 22 runs over just 92 plate appearances. Per ESPN, Carpenter is the fifth player in the expansion era to notch an OPS of at least 1.400 through his first 30 games of the season with a minimum of 90 plate appearances.