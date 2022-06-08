Carpenter is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Minnesota, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Carpenter started in six of his first eight games with the Yankees after signing with the team May 26, but he'll find himself on the bench for the fourth game in a row. The Yankees don't have an everyday role available for him now that Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson have recently returned from the injured list, so Carpenter will have to settle for the occasional spot start or pinch-hitting opportunity moving forward.