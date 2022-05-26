Carpenter signed a major-league contract with the Yankees on Thursday.
Carpenter joined the Rangers on a minor-league deal in mid-March and spent the first six weeks of the season at the Triple-A level, where he hit .275/.379/.613 with six home runs and 19 RBI in 21 games. The 36-year-old has struggled over the past couple years in the majors but will now receive an opportunity with the Yankees since DJ LeMahieu (wrist) is banged up and Giancarlo Stanton (ankle) and Josh Donaldson (illness) are on the injured list.
