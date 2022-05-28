Carpenter went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 2-0 win over the Rays.

He took Jeffrey Springs deep in the fourth inning, giving Carpenter his first hit as a Yankee. The long-time Cardinal will help fill in while players like Josh Donaldson (shoulder) and Giancarlo Stanton (ankle) are sidelined, but it remains to be seen if Carpenter will stick around once the Yankees get healthier.