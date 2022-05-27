Carpenter went 0-for-2 with a walk and two runs in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Rays.
Carpenter signed with New York on Thursday and made his team debut as a designated hitter batting out of the No. 8 slot. Though he didn't collect any hits, the veteran reached base twice (via a walk and a hit-by-pitch) and came around to score on each occasion. Carpenter isn't expected to be an everyday player for the Yankees, but he could see a fair amount of playing time in the short term with a number of New York's regulars currently out of action.
