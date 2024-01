The Yankees claimed Gage off waivers from the Astros on Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The New York native has fared well in his brief time at the major-league level over the last two seasons, posting a 1.83 ERA and 20:9 K:BB across 19.2 innings. Gage will turn 31 in a couple weeks and has a minor-league option remaining.