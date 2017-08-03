Yankees' Matt Holliday: Heads to bench Thursday
Holliday is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Holliday is just 4-for-23 over his last six starts, so he'll head to the bench for his first day off in a week. Gary Sanchez will slide over to DH for the contest, opening up a spot for Austin Romine to start behind the dish.
More News
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Receives breather Thursday night•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Back in action•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Set for Friday return•
-
Yankees' Matt Holliday: Will return following All-Star break•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...