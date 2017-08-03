Holliday is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Holliday is just 4-for-23 over his last six starts, so he'll head to the bench for his first day off in a week. Gary Sanchez will slide over to DH for the contest, opening up a spot for Austin Romine to start behind the dish.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast