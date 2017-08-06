Yankees' Matt Holliday: Lands on DL with back issue
Holliday was placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday due to a left lumbar strain.
Many speculated that the veteran would require a DL stint, and that was ultimately his fate after tweaking his back in Friday's contest. No word has come forth as to how severe the issue is, so it's tough to tell if he'll be able to return after the minimum 10 days or not. Garrett Cooper will emerge from the minors to replace Holliday on the active roster.
