Yankees' Matt Holliday: Likely bound for DL
Manager Joe Girardi said Holliday (back) will "probably" be placed on the 10-day disabled list, Pete Caldera of The Record reports.
Holliday suffered a lower back strain during Friday's game against the Indians, forcing him to sit out Saturday's contest. The veteran slugger already missed 14 games earlier this season with an illness and has been less than effective since returning, batting 11-for-81 with just one home run in that span.
