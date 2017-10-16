Play

Holliday is out of the lineup for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Astros on Monday.

Holliday has appeared in just one game of the 2017 postseason, that being Game 1 of the ALCS. In said outing he went 0-for-3. He'll remain on the bench Monday while Chase Headley occupies the DH spot and hits ninth.

