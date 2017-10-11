Play

Holliday is out of the lineup for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Indians on Wednesday.

Holliday hasn't seen any playing time in this series, and that trend will continue Wednesday as he will remain on the bench for the decisive Game 5. Jacoby Ellsbury will draw the start at the DH spot and bat eighth in the order.

