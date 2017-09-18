Holliday is not in the lineup Monday against the Twins, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

For the third time over the last seven games, Holliday is being omitted from the Yankees' lineup. However, despite frequent absences from the lineup, he's still managed to turn in a decent .270/.357/.486 line to go with two home runs and nine RBI over 11 games since the start of September. Chase Headley will occupy the DH spot Monday night.