Play

Holliday is out of the lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Astros on Saturday.

Holliday made his first start of the playoffs during Friday's loss, but went just 0-for-3 at the plate, and was replaced by Jacoby Ellsbury in the ninth. Chase Headley will take over in the DH spot for Game 2, while batting ninth in the order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast