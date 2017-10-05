Holliday is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Indians on Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Holliday will spend another day on the bench, with manager Joe Girardi electing to place Chase Headley in the starting nine as the designated hitter for the series opener. Since coming off the DL (back) on Sept. 1, Holliday is hitting .237/.303/.441 with three home runs and 13 RBI in 17 games.