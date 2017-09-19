Play

Holliday is not in the lineup for the second game in a row.

Holliday has posted a healthy .844 OPS in September, but the Yankees are using four players -- Holliday, Chase Headley, Greg Bird and Todd Frazier -- for three spots right now, and Holliday will be the odd man out Tuesday for the second straight day.

