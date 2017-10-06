Yankees' Matt Holliday: Out again Friday
Holliday is not in the lineup against the Indians for Game 2 of the ALDS on Friday.
Holliday has yet to make an appearance during the Yankees' two playoff games thus far, and could be in line for another no-show since manager Joe Girardi elected to place Jacoby Ellsbury in the DH spot for Friday's game. With right-hander Carlos Carrasco on tap for Sunday's contest, Holliday may remain in a reserve role once again.
