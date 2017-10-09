Play

Holliday is out of the lineup for Game 4 of the ALDS against the Indians on Monday.

Holliday, who's yet to appear in a game this postseason, will remain out of the lineup Monday. Chase Headley will fill in at the DH spot and hit seventh with Holliday sitting.

More News
