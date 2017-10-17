Holliday is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the ALCS against the Astros on Tuesday.

The Yankees will give Gary Sanchez a defensive breather and move him to DH for Game 4, sending Matt Holliday to the bench while opening up a spot for Austin Romine to draw his first start of the postseason behind the dish. Holliday has appeared in just one game and is 0-for-3 so far in the playoffs.