Yankees' Matt Holliday: Out of lineup again Thursday
Holliday is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rays.
Holliday will spend a second straight day out of the lineup while Chase Headley gets the nod at the DH position for the series finale. Since the beginning of September, Holliday has started 14 of the club's 24 games, and is hitting ,241/.311/.407 with two home runs and 12 RBI.
