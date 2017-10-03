Play

Holliday is not in the lineup for Tuesday's wild-card game against the Twins.

With right-hander Ervin Santana toeing the rubber for the Twins, the Yankees will deploy lefty-hitting Jacoby Ellsbury as their DH, leaving Holliday on the bench to open the game. He'll be available as a pinch hitter if needed.

